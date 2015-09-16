Zenit executed counter-attacking plan - Villas-Boas

Andre Villas-Boas said Zenit's plan to allow Valencia the ball paid off in their 3-2 Champions League win.

The La Liga outfit had 62 per cent of possession, tallied 15 shots to Zenit's seven and amassed 12 corners to two but came out losers courtesy of Axel Witsel's winner for the visitors to the Mestalla.

Villas-Boas said Zenit wanted to play on the counter, and it worked - Hulk scoring two first-half goals, before Witsel overcame an own goal to power in a decisive effort.

"We played well, although we let Valencia have most of the possession. That was our strategy - to counter-attack," the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss said.

"That is how we got our three goals. The result is fair.

"To have a lot of the ball in football does not necessarily mean a lot.

"That can work during a match and today we were fortunate to win the game using this strategy.

"We did not have the majority of the possession, but when we had the ball we did well."