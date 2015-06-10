Zico feels 'duty' to stand for FIFA presidency

Brazil legend Zico has announced his intention to stand for the FIFA presidency, revealing he feels a "duty" to throw his hat into the ring.

Sepp Blatter announced last week that he would step down from the role after world football's governing body was thrown into chaos by the indictment of 14 people, including nine past and present FIFA officials, on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption by US authorities.

Swiss police are also looking into the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

Blatter's announcement came just four days after he had won a fifth term as president and his successor will be named at an extraordinary congress to be held no later than March 2016.

"It's sad for our sport to see what is happening in football today - the corruption... and the hard work of many other good people wasted," Zico told reporters on Wednesday.

"And I see it as my duty to use my experience and knowledge to try and stand for the presidency."

Zico is the current manager of FC Goa in India and has played and coached across the globe.