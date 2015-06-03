Zico may run for FIFA presidency

Former Brazil international Zico is open to running for the FIFA presidency after Sepp Blatter's resignation on Tuesday.

Blatter announced his shock resignation in the wake of the corruption investigation that involves FIFA, just four days after being re-elected.

Zico, who represented his country 71 times, was Brazil's minister of sports in the 1990s and has experience in the game around the world.

The 62-year-old said he could potentially run for the presidency.

"Why not? My life was always in football," Zico wrote on his Facebook page.

"I was the Minister of Sports, I have experience with my club and supporting Kashima, Japan. I think about football above politics.

"I have no support yet, but if it's open I can apply to FIFA. It is an idea... who knows?"

Zico has been manager of Indian Super League club FC Goa since 2014.