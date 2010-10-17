Zidane to work more closely with Mourinho

"I will work with him (more regularly)," Zidane, a former Real player who now acts as an advisor to club president Florentino Perez, said at Olympique Marseille's Stade Velodrome late on Saturday.

"It will be seen in the coming weeks. I will be a link between the first team and the president.

"I want to work more with Mourinho. It suits me in a way, because I wanted to get more involved in the structure of the club."

Last week, Mourinho asked Zidane, who retired after being sent off in the 2006 World Cup final, to be closer to the pitch at Real.