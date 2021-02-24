Zinnbauer: We know the group stages aren’t easy

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admits that he knows his side have to work hard as they face a tough journey in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers advanced to the group stages of the continental competition after cruising to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the playoffs round.

Pirates have since learned their fate in the Confederation group stages when the draw concluded at Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Monday afternoon.

Zinnbauer’s men have now been drawn in Group A alongside the likes of Nigerian outfit Enyimba, ES Sétif of Algeria as well as Libyan giants Ahli Benghazi.

‘I think it’s not easy, you have always Champions League opponents in the group maybe then it is the things we have to see, but we know that the group stages are not easy,’ Zinnbauer told journalists in a post-match media conference.

‘It is also difficult and hard work, but now all teams have a chance to win this cup, but we have to see what happens next week.’