Why Erling Haaland is the rightful winner of 2023 Ballon d'Or

By definition, the Ballon d’Or rewards the player considered to have performed the best across the past 12 months. So, by that criteria there can only be one winner: Erling Braut Haaland.

It doesn’t even come close in my mind. People will point to Lionel Messi and say that he was instrumental in Argentina capturing the World Cup. I agree. But that was seven fixtures in which they lost to Saudi Arabia and needed penalties to get beyond the Netherlands, then France in the final.

In Qatar, Messi won the Silver Boot and became the first man ever to secure the Golden Ball twice, having also collected it in 2014, so it’s fair to say that he had an excellent tournament. I’m not here to undermine or diminish the Argentine’s achievements – they are phenomenal and he’s probably the greatest player to have ever kicked a football.

Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

But for the Ballon d’Or, we’re examining what was achieved over the last 12 months – over that period, Haaland is the clear and obvious choice in my opinion.

The Norwegian wasn’t at the World Cup because his country didn’t qualify, which is the only slight blot on his copybook – otherwise he’s been sensational. After moving to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, he netted 52 goals in 53 club matches, helping his new club to win the Premier League and FA Cup, as well as being the final piece of the jigsaw as they clinched the Champions League for the first time.

Haaland has been a revelation for Man City since joining last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was the fastest player in Premier League history to notch 30 goals, doing so in a mere 27 appearances, and reached other landmarks in impressive fashion too – 10 goals in six games, and 20 goals in 14 games. He ended the campaign as top scorer in both the Premier League with 36 goals, and the Champions League with 12. Oh, and he chipped in with nine assists in all competitions.

Haaland has already received the PFA and the Football Writers’ Association player of the year awards – adding the Ballon d’Or would cap off a quite incredible spell for the Norwegian.

Messi has seven Ballons d’Or on his mantelpiece already, so does he really need yet another one? This year should mark the start of Haaland’s long era of domination.

