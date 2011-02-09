Play like Gareth Bale: Part Three

Defenders have one universal fear – pace. A player can master the art of defending, but there’s no defence against pure, explosive speed.



Just ask Inter Milan’s Brazilian right back Maicon. Before the Nerazzurri took on Tottenham at White Hart Lane in the Champions League in November he was regarded as peerless, but he was made to look like a leaden footed donkey trudging through treacle by Spurs’ jet heeled speed demon Gareth Bale.



Natural speed is one thing, quickness of mind is another. To have both is like having a royal flush in poker. Alfred Galustian, head of Coerver Coaching, has devised a set of drills to help you harness both weapons.



Here's the final installment in our three part series.



For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook.



Staines Town Academydemonstrated the drills.



