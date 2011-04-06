Ancelotti: How to design a counterattack

Winning on the road can be difficult. The home side dominate possession and pin you back on your own half.



Repelling the hosts' advances is one thing, sweeping up the other end with conviction is another. Having the arsenal to launch a retaliatory attack is a valuable weapon.



Paris St Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti, winner of two Champions League titles, believes there are three essential elements to mounting an incisive counterattack.



In this exclusive video for FourFourTwo Performance, Ancelotti shares his tactical acumen on making a quick transition from defence to attack.



Also see:

Ancelotti: Dealing with a poor performance