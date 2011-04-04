Ancelotti: Dealing with a poor performance
By Ben Welch
Been stinking the place up with some bad performances? Bayern Munich gaffer Carlo Ancelotti offers his three-step guide to bouncing back from a horror show
A team's strength can be measured by their ability to bounce back from a poor performance.
Getting stuck in a rut can derail a title challenge or suck a mid-table side into the relegation whirlpool. Confidence and morale the victims of a losing streak.
Over the course of a glittering playing and management career Carlo Ancelotti has learned how to deal with a disappointing display and move on from it.
In this video he explains how he helps a player in the aftermath of a shocker.
