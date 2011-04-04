Ancelotti: Dealing with a poor performance

A team's strength can be measured by their ability to bounce back from a poor performance.



Getting stuck in a rut can derail a title challenge or suck a mid-table side into the relegation whirlpool. Confidence and morale the victims of a losing streak.



Over the course of a glittering playing and management career Carlo Ancelotti has learned how to deal with a disappointing display and move on from it.



In this video he explains how he helps a player in the aftermath of a shocker.



Also see:

Ancelotti: How to design a counterattack