Carl Jenkinson: Get in the zone
By Ben Welch
Arsenal's full-back on how to focus so you can deliver a match-winning performance
Many athletes describe the process of achieving peak performance as being in the zone.
It’s an almost hypnotic mental state where an athlete is in complete control, effortlessly performing to the height of their powers.
All the best athletes have a routine to help them find their flow for the big occasion.
To help you get in the groove every weekend FFT asked Arsenalfull-back Carl Jenkinson to talk us through his pre-match preparation.
Watch this video to find out what the England defender does throughout the week and on matchday to ensure he’s at the top of game when kick-off arrives.
