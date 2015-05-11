Prepare to play like a pro

48 hours before game day



The mental game starts here

Two days before the match: plenty of time to sit back and catch up on Corrie, right? Wrong. One of our mentors – the Manchester City and England midfielder, James Milner – catches FFT laying around ahead of a gym session. “Mental preparation starts two days before the game,” he says. “Start thinking about where you’re going to be playing and who you’re playing against. Get pictures in your head of what might occur during the game – then if they do, you’ll be ready.” Corrie off, game face on.



Build a body to perform

Tony Strudwick, head of athletic training at Manchester United, greets us in the gym. This man has coached the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo; now he’s working with a 32-year-old never-has-been. There’s no time for tweets or selfies – we’re straight to work. Strudwick pushes the team through a core workout, before a punishing eight-exercise circuit. We work for 30 seconds, then rest for 30, and complete two rounds of this. “My philosophy is to use core movements and add resistance through body weight and external load,” explains Strudwick, as we search for a bin to throw up in.

Expert view: James Milner

“Mental preparation starts two days before a game. Be ready for anything.”



24 hours before game day



On the eve of the game we must repair and recharge, advises Strudwick. We’re given a protein shake as we make our way to the hydrotherapy suite, where a physio runs us through some light stretching in the pool before 10 minutes of agony and ecstasy in the hot and cold contrast pools. Then we squeeze into compression tights and hobble to the restaurant for a serving of chicken, new potatoes, steamed veg, fresh fruit and yoghurt. Then it’s straight to bed for a hug with Mr Cuddles, our teddy bear.

Expert view: Graeme Le Saux

“Don’t compress space. It’s important to create width and depth on the pitch.”

Game Day





Understand the game plan

There’s no danger of us turning up, out of breath, just before kick-off. Our manager, former Wolves and England Under-21 goalkeeper Matt Murray, has us in a meeting room bright and early to go over tactics. “We’re playing a 4-3-3 and you’re massively important to the way we play,” he says, pointing at FFT. “I need you to get on the ball and protect the back four.” Gulp. And there’s more. He runs through every set-piece variation, telling FFT where we need to stand and what we need to do. What happened to just giving 110 per cent?



The Match

We take to the field, immaculate in white kit and fancy boots. The surface is so soft we want to roll around on it naked. This is the pitch the England Under-21s train on – it’s the same size as Wembley and plays four times faster than your average Sunday league cow field. FFT feels 10ft tall. Five minutes, three sprints and two misplaced passes later, we want to collapse. We struggle to full-time, winning 2-1, with legs of jelly and ears ringing from Murray’s touchline tuition. “Post-match pint?” we ask. He hands over a water bottle. “Off to the hydrotherapy suite,” he says.

Expert view: Matt Murray

“If everyone does their job tactically, the team is more likely to succeed.”



