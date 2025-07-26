FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 11: World Cup, badges and all-time record holders

Like Crosswords? Like Football? If you answered yes to both, then you’re in the perfect place.

Here at FourFourTwo, we’re known for, among other things, our wide array of football quizzes to test your knowledge on the world’s favourite sport.

But we like to mix things up, so rather than the standard list of questions, we’ve got another football-themed crossword for you to try.

It works much the same as a regular crossword with ‘down’ and ‘across’ clues, with each correct answer providing letters that act as hints for other answers nearby.

There are plenty of answers to go at to get you started, and there’s no time limit for this challenge, but there is a clock counting upwards, so see how quickly you can complete it.

Struggling with one answer? No problem, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.

Got to the end in record time? Don’t forget to comment your score below and share the crossword with your mates to see how you stack up.

