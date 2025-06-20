NEW ISSUE: Rock ‘n’ roll special! Oasis & Man City, Berbatov, Robin Friday, Elton John at Watford, George Best’s weird world tour and Christian Vieri answers your questions!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘July Issue 380’.

Growing up as a teenager in the ’90s, my two obsessions were football and music – specifically Fulham and Oasis. Back then, Fulham were a lower-league team beginning to rise and Oasis quickly became the biggest band on the planet.

In August 1998, my two worlds collided when Manchester City came to Craven Cottage on a balmy Friday night – sat behind me in the boxes at the back of the old Hammersmith Terrace were Liam and Noel Gallagher, behaving like true rock stars and trading insults with the home fans.

I found myself in an odd position that my teenage brain struggled to deal with. In front of me were 11 men that I idolised, behind me were two men that I worshipped – and they were on opposing sides. Fulham won 3-0 and by the end of the night a new hero emerged: a German striker by the name of Dirk Lehmann, who bagged a brace.

Football and music are as important to me now as they were then – as we discover in this issue, Manchester City and football were always going to be core to Oasis’ identity, too.

Elsewhere, we tell the stories of other rockstar footballers – including the greatest player you never saw, Robin Friday – as well as remembering the mercurial George Best’s post-Manchester United career and Elton John’s years owning Watford. Enjoy the mag.

James

Oasis x Man City: The masterplan

FourFourTwo issue 380: The Masterplan (Image credit: Future)

In 1994, a legendary photographer shot some iconic portraits for a soon-to-be legendary band. As Oasis’ reunion tour begins, the snapper and others explain how football was at the heart of their supersonic rise.

The finest player you never saw

FourFourTwo issue 380: Robin Friday (Image credit: Future)

Wild child Robin Friday was a pro footballer for less than four years, and dead before he was 40. But his legend lives on, thanks to his skills and his antics – from squeezing Bobby Moore’s testicles to impersonating a policeman.

Greatest rock ‘n’ roll players ever

FourFourTwo issue 380: Rock on (Image credit: Future)

Some footballers were just quintessentially rock ’n’ roll, be they music buffs, style icons or hellraisers – or all of the above…

George Best’s weird world tour

FourFourTwo issue 380: George Best (Image credit: Future)

The icon’s Old Trafford departure aged 27 paved the way for a decade of globe-trotting and drama, as everybody tried to snap up the former Ballon d’Or winner... with mixed results.

Elton John: The Watford years

FourFourTwo issue 380: Watford (Image credit: Future)

The late Oli Phillips reported for the Watford Observer from 1968 to 2005 – prior to his passing, he gave FFT the fascinating inside story of a rock ’n’ roll superstar’s love affair with his club…

Dimitar Berbatov exclusive

FourFourTwo issue 380: Berbatov (Image credit: Future)

With all the nonchalance of a rock star, the Bulgarian frontman was a cult figure during a career taking in Leverkusen, London, Manchester, Monaco and more. He tells FFT how he became a style icon, via pig bladders and spaghetti westerns.

Ruud Gullit: Chelsea catalyst

FourFourTwo issue 380: Ruud Gullit (Image credit: Future)

Thirty years ago this summer, the swaggering Dutch great brought sexy football to Stamford Bridge and began Chelsea’s trophy-winning era – even if toe-breaking blizzards tended to make him angry.

How Arsenal conquered Europe

FourFourTwo issue 380: Arsenal women (Image credit: Future)

No English women’s club side had been European champions since the Gunners themselves in 2007 – their journey back to the top owed much to smart recruitment, huge crowds and crazy comebacks…

Christian Vieri answers YOUR questions

(Image credit: Future)

The former Atalanta, Inter, Lazio and Italy marksman discusses his love of cricket, dining out with Ronaldo, World Cup controversy and why he told Atletico Madrid to keep their Ferrari.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

(Image credit: Future)

John Askey, the manager of the National League’s first ever Cornish club, talks big ambitions and seeing his own letter of dismissal get printed before his eyes…

Scotland’s stadium swap: Hamilton Academical and Clyde will host games in each other’s grounds in 2025/26, after a series of increasingly ludicrous events.

In Best & Worst, lifelong Southend fans Liam Ager and Piers Hewitt reminisce about Big Phil’s jitters, Cristiano’s struggles and some Stan Collymore genius.

Wrexham’s rise? A load of Cobblers: Sixty years ago, Northampton enjoyed their sole top-flight campaign after romping to three promotions in five years.

Gary Neville: “The greatest thing I’ve ever done”. At their very own university, the former full-back and Class of ’92 pals are teaching students about the business of football, including data analysis and player recruitment – with a little help from Salford City. He explains all...

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 380: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Oasis-inspired merch dominates our selection of snazzy football stuff – including the training top Liam Gallagher donned at Maine Road in 1996 – while Nike’s Hypervenom revamp and Werder Bremen’s anniversary kit also feature.

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 380: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock names the games that changed his life, while Jules Breach pays tribute to the many underdogs who had their days in 2024/25.

Swot up on your knowledge of last season by nailing our quiz questions about Spurs, Salah and the Saudi Pro League, then peruse My Football where TV and radio presenter Johnny Vaughan remembers coating off Lionel Messi at Camp Nou and letting Rafa Benitez look after his kids on holiday…

Elsewhere, former Chelsea and Scotland ace, and ardent music fan, Pat Nevin lists Thom Yorke among the people who’ve inspired him down the years.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 380: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Ray Houghton reveals his regret at not scything down Michael Thomas in 1989’s legendary title decider against Arsenal at Anfield, Jackson Irvine hails the festival-like atmosphere on matchdays at St Pauli, and Paul McGregor recounts fixing Brian Clough’s drinks and becoming a rock star as 'the Britpop Footballer'.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 380: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

England and Angel City midfield engine Katie Zelem compiles a worldwide side of European champions, World Cup winners and the odd blast from the past.