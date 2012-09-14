Richards: Pre-match preparation

Recovery isn’t just about resting, it’s about preparing. By giving your body the chance to recuperate, you’re also readying it for the next game.



If you don’t take the time to recharge, you face running out of steam early or worse still, picking up an injury.



By taking a break and filling up the tank with the right fuel you’re increasing your chances of playing well, says Manchester City full back Micah Richards.



“If you have a good game you can say, ‘Yeah I prepared right’ and if you have a bad game you can say, ‘Yeah at least I prepared right. I’ve had my rest time, I’ve had all my shakes and I’ve given myself the best chance to go out there and perform’ and that’s all you can do really,” he told FFT.



Lay down the groundwork for your next game by watching Richards talk FFT through his pre-match preparation.



Micah is an ambassador for If U Care Share, a charity that encourages young people to discuss their problems: www.ifucareshare.co.uk