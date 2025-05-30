Recommended reading

Millie Bright: Why isn't the defender playing for England tonight?

Millie Bright will not play in the Lionesses gams against Portugal or Spain

Millie Bright of England in action during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD1 match between Portugal and England at Estadio Municipal de Portimao on February 21, 2025 in Portimao, Portugal.
Millie Bright is a stalwart for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Millie Bright has withdrawn from England camp for the Lionesses' games against Portugal and Spain.

The defender will not be a part of either game after winning the domestic treble with Chelsea this season.

But why isn't the Blues captain involved? FourFourTwo has all the answers below.

Millie Bright: "Mentally and physically I’m at my limits"

Millie Bright applauds the crowd

Millie Bright won the domestic treble this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

On her podcast Daly Brightness, Bright said she would usually say she was fine but she wants to be more open.

She added: “I think mentally and physically I’m at my limits, which is why I’m not at camp.

Millie Bright and Alessia Russo of England celebrate after team-mate Lucy Bronze scored the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD3 match between England and Belgium at Ashton Gate on April 04, 2025 in Bristol, England.

Millie Bright won the Euros with England in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That is a really hard decision but I think you know [speaking to best friend and Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly] better than anyone as well — sometimes you just have to take that time for yourself.”

Bright is not the only England player to take a break to look after themselves.

Phil Foden is also not in the latest England men's camp for the same reasons.

Bright also said: “You need to value yourself and your mental health and body, and just say that no, right now is not the time for you.”

Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrates following her team's victory in The Adobe Women's FA Cup Semi Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Kingsmeadow on April 12, 2025 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

Millie Bright captained Chelsea this past season (Image credit: Getty Images)

England are playing Portugal and Spain in their final Nations League games before the Euros this summer.

The Lionesses are playing Jamaica in a friendly on 29 June before the major tournament gets underway.

England head into the Euros are defending champions and if they win the trophy this summer they will be the first senior England team to defend a major tournament title.

