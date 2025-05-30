Millie Bright: Why isn't the defender playing for England tonight?

Millie Bright has withdrawn from England camp for the Lionesses' games against Portugal and Spain.

The defender will not be a part of either game after winning the domestic treble with Chelsea this season.

But why isn't the Blues captain involved? FourFourTwo has all the answers below.

Millie Bright: "Mentally and physically I’m at my limits"

Millie Bright won the domestic treble this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

On her podcast Daly Brightness, Bright said she would usually say she was fine but she wants to be more open.

She added: “I think mentally and physically I’m at my limits, which is why I’m not at camp.

Millie Bright won the Euros with England in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That is a really hard decision but I think you know [speaking to best friend and Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly] better than anyone as well — sometimes you just have to take that time for yourself.”

Bright is not the only England player to take a break to look after themselves.

Phil Foden is also not in the latest England men's camp for the same reasons.

Bright also said: “You need to value yourself and your mental health and body, and just say that no, right now is not the time for you.”

Millie Bright captained Chelsea this past season (Image credit: Getty Images)

England are playing Portugal and Spain in their final Nations League games before the Euros this summer.

The Lionesses are playing Jamaica in a friendly on 29 June before the major tournament gets underway.

England head into the Euros are defending champions and if they win the trophy this summer they will be the first senior England team to defend a major tournament title.