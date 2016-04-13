Shooting drill: Control and finish

Compared to a decent cross or a precise through pass, receiving a ball with your back to goal leaves a forward with a huge amount of work still to do in order to get the thing into the net. This drill will help: developed with the Milton Keynes Dons Academy, it requires one ‘striker’ and three ‘servers’.

The forward moves along the three, taking delivery of the ball to their feet and chest, and must perform a simple-sounding but tricky task: control, spin and finish. A good first touch is crucial to setting up an accurate shot – as is assessing the goalkeeper’s position.



This drill was designed by Edu Rubio, MK Dons’ head of academy coaching. Follow @CoachEduRubio



