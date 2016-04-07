The art of finishing: Finding space in the box
By Ben Welch
Locate some fresh air to free up your finishing with this drill from Superior Striker
Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe knows about scoring goals against tough sides, but specialist forward coach Superior Striker (aka Allan Russell) has identified areas of his game that he needs to work on: namely getting into the penalty box more, and finding cleaner contacts once he’s there.
This neat 18-yard box drill involves sidestepping defenders, peeling off markers, running and finishing at speed. If it can sharpen big Ben’s game, it can sharpen yours…
Benik Afobe wears the new Solar Gold X15 Primeknit. To add chaos to your game, get yours here #X15 #BeTheDifference adidas.co.uk/football
For more information visit www.superiorstriker.com and follow Superior Striker on twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
Recommended for you:
The art of finishing: Getting in behind the defence
Benik Afobe and Superior Striker: Finishing masterclass
Benik Afobe: What you need to be a top finisher
Striker School: Take every chance
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.