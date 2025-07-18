Friday Football Quiz, episode 72: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Welcome along to the Friday Football Quiz!

At FourFourTwo we're bringing you another edition of our weekly football trivia test which is sure to set you up for the weekend.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Benjani Mwaruwari, this week tests all your deepest, darkest knowledge.

Our end of week teaser is on it 72nd episode now, so we're sure you know how to play. However, if you're unsure, or new around here let us get you up to scratch

You have 20 multiple-choice questions to answer, and unlike some of our other quizzes, and because it's the weekend, you have unlimited time to do so!

One answer escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to drop your scores in the comments and send this quiz round to your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

