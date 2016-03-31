Striker School: Take every chance
By Ben Welch
Become a Superior Striker with the man who advises the very best
No forward in world football is perfect, but there are numerous ways of upping the percentage of shots that end up in the back of the net, and Allan Russell’s Superior Striker coaching business is all about doing just that, and has been used by some of the game’s top stars.
Here, the expert explains his main rules for improving your line-leading, from awareness of where passes are coming from, timing runs, being decisive about what your action will be, and getting the right first touch. Prep all this well, and your percentiles will rocket.
