The ultimate half-time warm up

Warm up

Start with some gentle jogging for three minutes at 40 per cent intensity. Next, jog in a straight line for 20 metres before turning back and taking about six long strides back to your starting point.

Now to up the pace. Jog for 20 metres before turning on the spot and running back at 70 per cent speed. Repeat this process, upping the pace each time from 70, 75 to 80 per cent. Rest for 30 seconds before going again, this running back at 80, 85 and 90 per cent. You’re now ready for the series of dynamic stretches in our photo gallery.

Stretch 1: Hamstring walks

Lean forward, bend your left leg and extend your right leg straight out in front of you, landing on your heel so your foot is pointing up at a 45 degree angle. Keep your back straight and lean forward; as you step, you should look like a hen pecking. Repeat with your left leg. You should do this six times, three for each leg.

Stretch 2: Heel flicks

Once you complete your hamstring walks you want to go straight into these. They’re simple enough: start a normal jog but as you’re completing each stride, kick up so your heel flicks your bum. Keep your torso upright and hips facing forward. Repeat this five times for each leg.

Stretch 3: Lunge walk with twist

With a ball in your hands, take a long stride with your right leg. As you plant your foot, bend your right knee while extending your left leg. You’re now in lunge position. Extend your arms out in front of you, twist your torso right before turning back to your starting position. Repeat three times for each leg.

Stretch 4: Knee drive

Again, make like you’re jogging but with each stride whip your right knee up and around towards your left hip. Repeat five times with each leg. Finish your warm up with some ball work: receiving the ball at pace for a one-two pass before breaking into a sprint. You’re now primed to perform like a second-half super sub.