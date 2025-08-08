Friday Football Quiz, episode 75: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Guess who's back. Back again. The Friday Football Quiz is back. Tell a friend.

You know the drill by now: every Friday, we give you 20 questions on the beautiful game, ranging from the casual to the hellishly difficult, and ask you to test yourself with little more on the line than your pride.

We've been doing the Friday Football Quiz for 75 long editions and have a back-catalogue longer than Roy Hodgson's CV – but have you ever managed to get 100 per cent correct?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 74

If you can tell us teams that beat Manchester City, the intricacies of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career, important Wembley dates and which country you'd associate Riyad Mahrez with, then this week may well be your week.

As ever, just the 20 questions in this quiz, with absolutely no time limit, because believe it or not, we ain't that mean.

You can sign into Kwizly below if you're looking for a lifeline, too: pressing the Hint button will eliminate one of the four multiple-choice options – and you can use it as many times as you so wish.

Remember to leave your scores in the comments and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love

FourFourTwo is your ultimate source for football quizzing and we're not stopping here, with tons more teasers to test you: so roll up your sleeves and dive in to your next few challenges.

First up, to celebrate the Tyne-Wear Derby returning to the top-flight this season, can you tell us whether these players played for Newcastle, Sunderland, both or neither? We'll warn you now: it's not easy.

Since football most definitely didn't begin in 1992, prove you know your history and see if you can name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888 – then if you're feeling adventurous, try and name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966 (using your dad as a phone-a-friend is most definitely allowed). And after that, returning to the modern-day, can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?

Finally, every weekend we combine ball knowledge with acrostic clues: can you take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 12 and answer questions on subjects ranging from Dutchmen, kings and cult Barclays heroes? There's more below the line, of course, too. Happy quizzing!