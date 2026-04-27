'Daniel Levy is a genius when it comes to man management, business and negotiation. You only have to look at where he found Spurs and where he took them, it became a model club' Mauricio Pochettino on former Tottenham chairman's impact
Features
By Steven Chicken published
Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham would not have had the success they did under him without Daniel Levy
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