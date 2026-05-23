‘Tottenham feels like home. Of course I’d go back if the conditions were right’ Mauricio Pochettino’s honest Spurs admission

Pochettino during his time as Spurs boss

At the end of a season where Tottenham have cycled through three managers, Mauricio Pochettino remains the club’s longest-serving boss since the legendary Bill Nicholson.

The Argentine oversaw 293 matches as Spurs boss between 2014 and 2019, leading the club to four consecutive top-four finishes and reaching the 20189 Champions League final.

That made him one of the most popular managers of the club’s modern era and it is clear that his fondness for the north London club remains.

Pochettino on his everlasting Spurs connection

FourFourTwo's essential 2026 World Cup pack! Get your hands on the newest issue of FourFourTwo - our ultimate World Cup pack! Featuring: England’s American dream, Jordan Pickford and Morgan Rogers, Scotland’s return, Mauricio Pochettino Q&A, biggest upsets – plus a huge wallchart and preview special!

As the 54-year-old prepares to lead co-hosts the United States at this summer’s World Cup, he has admitted that he would be open to a future return to Spurs, should the stars align.

“Yes, why not?”, the Argentine tells FourFourTwo about the possibilities of one day returning to the Premier League.

Pochettino will lead the USA at this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, would have depend on timing and circumstances.

“If the right conditions are there, of course. Tottenham feels like home to us,” he continues.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We identify with the club’s idiosyncrasies, values and supporters.”

Pochettino’s post-Spurs career saw him take in stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before his current role with the United States, but despite managing some of Europe’s biggest clubs, he is clearly still ambitious.

Pochettino has admitted he would like to return to Spurs one day (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Right now it’s about enjoying the World Cup,” he continues.

“After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again.

“I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both.”