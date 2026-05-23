‘Tottenham feels like home. Of course I’d go back if the conditions were right’ Mauricio Pochettino’s honest Spurs admission

At the end of a season where Tottenham have cycled through three managers, Mauricio Pochettino remains the club’s longest-serving boss since the legendary Bill Nicholson.
The Argentine oversaw 293 matches as Spurs boss between 2014 and 2019, leading the club to four consecutive top-four finishes and reaching the 20189 Champions League final.
That made him one of the most popular managers of the club’s modern era and it is clear that his fondness for the north London club remains.
Pochettino on his everlasting Spurs connection
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As the 54-year-old prepares to lead co-hosts the United States at this summer’s World Cup, he has admitted that he would be open to a future return to Spurs, should the stars align.
“Yes, why not?”, the Argentine tells FourFourTwo about the possibilities of one day returning to the Premier League.
Any return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, would have depend on timing and circumstances.
“If the right conditions are there, of course. Tottenham feels like home to us,” he continues.
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“We identify with the club’s idiosyncrasies, values and supporters.”
Pochettino’s post-Spurs career saw him take in stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before his current role with the United States, but despite managing some of Europe’s biggest clubs, he is clearly still ambitious.
“Right now it’s about enjoying the World Cup,” he continues.
“After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again.
“I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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