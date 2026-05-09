‘I had the opportunity to join Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left, but I’d promised I would stay at Spurs until the stadium was built’ Mauricio Pochettino on turning down the Bernabeu

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The Argentine could have swapped White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu almost a decade ago

Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino could have moved to Real Madrid in 2018 (Image credit: PA Images)