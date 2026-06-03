Why is Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool contract so short?

A new era at Anfield is almost here, following Arne Slot’s sacking after he oversaw the most defeats in a single season for the Reds this millennium.

Andoni Iraola is now all but confirmed to be the man who will take over from his Dutch predecessor at Liverpool, known for his aggressive, chaotic and suffocating style of attacking play.

The Spaniard managed Bournemouth between the years of 2023 and 2026, leading the Cherries to a sixth-placed Premier League season finish last campaign.

Iraola is set to sign a two-year Liverpool contract, but why?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the length of Iraola’s Liverpool contract to be just two years, tracking with the Spaniard’s history of only signing short-term deals.

Iraola previously revealed to BBC Radio Solent last October his thought process behind signing short-term contracts, stating that money isn’t of importance to him.

Iraola signed his first ever two-year deal with the Cherries, opting instead throughout his career for 12-month contracts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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“I think Bournemouth is the only time I’ve signed [a contract for] two years. In the case of managers, contracts are not as important as in the players’ cases,” said the Spaniard.

“I don’t want to continue in a club just because I have a contract. I want to continue because both sides are happy and they want to continue together.”

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Iraola confirmed that his managerial inspiration, Marcelo Bielsa — known for his short-term contract preference and ranked at no. 77 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever — influenced him, as well as his own Spanish heritage.

The Spaniard acknowledged that managerial tenures are different in England, with the host pointing out that extended, often up to six-year deals are commonplace in the Premier League.

“Signing a contract just to have the assurance that if they sell you, you will receive money… I wouldn’t feel really pleased with this,” continued the ex-Athletic Bilbao man.

Iraola will bring a proven, successful team with him to Anfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You have to earn the right every season. Sometimes, even if you don’t get the best results, maybe the club is very happy with your work. And it happens the opposite way.

“Every year has to be a renewal of confidence from both sides — it doesn’t matter what the contract situation is,” said Iraola.

The soon-to-be Liverpool boss will also be bringing members of his Cherries coaching staff with him to Anfield, continuing his successful, pre-existing Premier League partnerships.