Liverpool pathway has opened up for Harvey Elliott, following Andoni Iraola comment

Harvey Elliott may finally get the break he waited all of last season for.

Anfield will prepare this summer for a new era with the ex-Bournemouth boss at the helm, following Arne Slot’s sacking.

Liverpool have chosen Andoni Iraola as the man to lead them forward, and his appointment has provided loanee Harvey Elliott with a major boost ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Spaniard, currently short on attacking depth, would surely have looked to the Englishman regardless, but his recent comments have amplified that possibility.

Andoni Iraola reveals opinion on Liverpool squad

The ex-Cherries man has inherited a squad still largely composed of its Premier League title-winning players from the 2024/25 season, however, the departures of icons Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah pose a significant issue.

Particularly the latter, whose attacking prowess may be the greatest of any individual in Premier League history, causing problems for the Reds’ offense.