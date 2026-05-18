Liverpool to make Arne Slot sack decision following u-turn talks: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has had a difficult second season

Arne Slot’s Liverpool future remains shrouded in doubt, even if it appears the club are set to stick with the Dutchman into next season.

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso was available but has been snapped up by Chelsea, a development that has frustrated many disgruntled Liverpool fans.

It seems that the Reds will instead give Slot another chance, with last season’s Premier League title still relatively fresh in the memory.

Liverpool consider managerial change as Slot concerns grow

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Liverpool have been patient with Slot, who was publicly criticised by Mohamed Salah after a 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

But, according to TEAMtalk, there are now “serious internal discussions” taking place behind the scenes after a dismal title defence.

Arne Slot could be sacked by Liverpool (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Salah’s comments suggesting Liverpool need to return to the “heavy metal” style introduced by Jurgen Klopp have reportedly “triggered significant reflection” amongst the club’s higher-ups.

Several Liverpool players liked Salah’s social media post, and there is growing concern that Slot has lost the backing of his squad and the supporters.

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The club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are said to be “alarmed” by the atmosphere, while football chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are "continuously assessing the situation”.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table heading into their final game of the season, at home to Brentford on Sunday, with Champions League qualification not yet guaranteed.

The defeat at Aston Villa was their 19th of the season in all competitions, and one more loss will take them to 20 - an unwanted total that was last recorded in 1992/93.

Mohamed Salah voiced his frustration after Liverpool lost at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have insisted that a review of Slot’s position will only take place once the season has concluded, but faith in the Dutchman is dwindling.

The club have reportedly looked at several potential successors, including Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and soon-to-be free agent Andoni Iraola.

Iraola is said to be particularly admired by the Liverpool decision-makers for the work he has done with Bournemouth, and for his high-intensity style of play.