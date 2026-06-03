Andoni Iraola plots rescue mission with first Liverpool transfer as former Bournemouth star wanted: report

Andoni Iraola's first potential Liverpool signing has been revealed

The former Bournemouth head coach will make an Anfield arrival imminently ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Andoni Iraola, set to replace failing boss Arne Slot, who was sacked by Liverpool last weekend, is already plotting a rescue mission to reunite himself with a former Cherries man.

The Spaniard’s prospective Liverpool squad, looking to return to major trophy-winning glory next season, is now beginning to form a clearer shape.

Iraola wants Huijsen, plans Real Madrid swoop

Liverpool recently experienced the departures of club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, both of whom drew the curtain in May on their illustrious nine-year-long Reds spells.

Their exits overshadowed the later exit of Ibrahima Konate, one of the finest centre-backs Anfield has witnessed in its modern era. The Frenchman announced his departure days later without an opportunity to say goodbye in-person as Salah and Robertson did.

Ibrahima Konate didn't get the farewell that his team-mates did. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Iraola has the perfect replacement in mind and is quietly plotting an ambitious Real Madrid raid: Dean Huijsen, the former Cherries star who moved to LaLiga last summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are unwilling to let their young centre-back leave so easily, however, the pressures endured at a club facing a potentially third successive trophy-less season could lead to previously unforeseen decisions.

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Huijsen experienced a less than convincing debut season in the Spanish top-flight, and the LaLiga giants appear to be in disarray with various inter-club feuds and an upcoming presidential election.

From Iraola’s perspective, reuniting with a familiar face, who provided enough value to the Cherries that it led to interest from Real Madrid and other European giants, makes perfect sense as a Konate replacement that Liverpool now require.

The figure being discussed is €70 million, which would see Real Madrid gain an almost €10 million profit within just a season of signing the youngster.

Dean Huijsen rose to prominence under Iraola, and a reunion could make sense for all parties (Image credit: Getty Images)

The decision will hinge entirely on Huijsen’s own plans, and, of course, Real Madrid’s to perhaps sell the 21-year-old at a later date for a far higher fee, should his potential be deemed great enough.

Liverpool’s financial situation heading into the 2026/27 campaign remains unclear, and if Los Blancos are to push for a greater transfer value, it could derail Iraola’s hopes.

The Reds spent significantly in the aftermath of their 2025 Premier League title victory, spending £300 million on a trio of attacking signings in Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Having lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson on free transfers at the end of their respective contracts, Liverpool may have to bite the bullet this time around to see drastic improvements made to an ailing, hole-filled Reds squad.

Despite the impending arrival of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, the era of Virgil van Dijk is rapidly drawing to a close, and a second young centre-back will surely be among the club's top priorities this summer.