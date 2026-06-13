Fans question Granit Xhaka role, as Switzerland make confusing set-piece choice

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is coming off the back of a stunning season for Sunderland and is easily his country's most important player… so why isn't he taking set-pieces?

That's the question that social media has been asking, with the midfield maestro handing over penalty duties to team-mate Breel Embolo – and fans who perhaps have bets on the Switzerland skipper to score are wondering.

It hasn't stopped the Swiss from going into the break 1-0 over Qatar, though…

Xhaka isn't on penalties for Switzerland… why not?

Actually, Xhaka is one of the primary takers for the Swiss, along with Embolo and Zeki Amdouni: the ex-Arsenal midfielder last took a spot-kick for his country last month against Jordan, which he scored.

When it comes to corners and free-kicks, those are shared around more readily with other team-mates: Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Michel Aebischer and Ricardo Rodriguez usually take responsibility.

The Switzerland team line up before the game vs Qatar at the World Cup 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Somewhat surprisingly for some, Swiss boss Murat Yakin went for a back three against Qatar, in what was a game that plenty imagined Switzerland would win very comfortably.

Qatar forward Edmilson Junior actually had the chance to open the scoring early on following a Manuel Akanji mistake, Switzerland regained control: Nottingham Forest attacker Dan Ndoye missed a couple of chances early on for Switzerland, before the Rossocrociati were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute.

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There was much debate over whether there was an offside in the build-up – while Qatari goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada was almost knocked out by the challenge – but on 17 minutes, Breel Embolo netted his 25th international goal to give his nation the lead.

ITV pundit Christina Unkel confirmed, however, that “It did look like offside, but the technology is so precise that it can tell by a matter of centimetres”.

The drinks break appeared to halt a little of the Swiss momentum, with the Nati holding onto possession without the same intensity, after first half resumed.

Granit Xhaka is one of three options from penalties for Switzerland (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Edmilson Junior actually had another presentable chance just before half-time, getting a shot at goal through Denis Zakaria’s legs – while Dan Ndoye missed another opportunity for his first World Cup goal on 45 minutes, before Ruben Vargas missed one himself.

Qatar have never won a World Cup fixture.

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