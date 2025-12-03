Jordan World Cup 2026 squad: Jamal Sellami's latest selection for the Arab Cup

The Jordan World Cup 2026 squad will be the first-ever, as one of four debutants.

Jordan managed to qualify for World Cup 2026 by a point ahead of Iran, and have subsequently risen to their highest FIFA ranking (70th) since 2014.

They will play in the Arab Cup in December, and while it won’t feature a full complement of players, it will give them a good indication of where they are ahead of the showpiece event next summer.

Jordan’s form since qualifying for the World Cup will be cause for concern, hwoever.

Since securing passage to their first-ever World Cup, they have played six times, winning just once, losing three times, and drawing twice.

They will be hoping to use the Arab Cup, which takes place in December 2025 as a springboard for some form and confidence ahead of the World Cup.

In 2024, they lost to Iran in the Asian Cup final, the first time they’d ever advanced past the quarter-finals. During this run, they beat South Korea, Tajikistan and the UAE in the knockout stage, but had only managed to qualify as one of the third-best teams in the group stage.

Squad

Jordan's World Cup 2026 squad: The latest selection

GK: Yazeed Abulaila (Al-Hussein)

GK: Malek Shalabiya (Al-Ramtha)

GK: Nour Bani Attiah (Al-Faisaly)

DF: Mohammad Abu Hashish (Al-Karma)

DF: Abdallah Nasib (Al-Zawraa)

DF: Husam Abu Dahab (Al-Salmiya)

DF: Hadi Al-Hourani (Al-Faisaly)

DF: Ali Hajabi (Al-Hussein)

DF: Issam Smeeri (Al-Salt)

DF: Salim Obaid (Al-Hussein)

DF: Saed Al-Rosan (Al-Hussein)

DF: Mohannad Abu Taha (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya)

DF: Adham Al-Quraishi (Al-Hussein)

MF: Amer Jamous (Al-Wehdat)

MF: Rajaei Ayed (Al-Hussein)

MF: Ibrahim Sadeh (Al-Karma)

MF: Nizar Al-Rashdan (Al-Zawraa)

FW: Mohammad Abu Zrayq (Al-Ramtha)

FW: Odeh Al-Fakhouri (Al-Hussein)

FW: Ali Olwan (Al-Karma)

FW: Ahmad Ersan (Al-Faisaly)

FW: Yazan Al-Naimat (Al-Arabi)

FW: Mahmoud Al-Mardi (Dibba)

Fixtures and results

Arab Cup 2026 – December 9: Egypt vs Jordan, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Arab Cup 2026 – December 6: Kuwait vs Jordan, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Arab Cup 2026 – December 3: Jordan vs United Arab Emirates, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

November 18: Jordan 0–0 Mali, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

November 14: Tunisia 3–2 Jordan, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Tunis, Tunisia

October 14: Albania 4–2 Jordan, Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania

October 10: Jordan 0–1 Bolivia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

September 9: Jordan 3–0 Dominican Republic, Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

September 4: Russia 0–0 Jordan, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow, Russia

June 10: Jordan 0–1 Iraq, Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

June 5: Oman 0–3 Jordan, Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, Oman

May 30: Saudi Arabia 2–0 Jordan, Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

March 25: South Korea 1–1 Jordan, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea

March 20: Jordan 3–1 Palestine, Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

March 14: Jordan 1–1 North Korea, Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

January 27: Uzbekistan 0–0 Jordan, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Manager

Who is Jordan's manager?

Jamal Sellami is a former Moroccan professional footballer, and his role in charge of Jordan is his first ever management role.

He has led them to the World Cup for the first time ever.

His record in charge of them is rather curious, with only 21 games played he has a 28% win rate, but has only lost six times. He has won six games and drawn the other nine, meaning he is unbeaten in 15 of his 21 games in charge.

Star player

Who is Jordan's star player?

Should Jordan want to impress on their World Cup debut, a lot will rely on Rennes attacker Musa Al-Taamari.

Al-Taamari hasn’t been called up to the Arab Cup squad but he will almost certainly head to the World Cup.

He is 10 goals off equalling the all-time record for Jordan, and if they are to perform to a high level in north America, he will be vital.