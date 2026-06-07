‘I don’t remember Pep Guardiola telling me before a game, ‘Jeremy, when you have the ball, do this and do that.’ He has given me a lot of freedom’ Jeremy Doku on the advice his former Manchester City boss handed him

Pep Guardiola’s decade-long stay at Manchester City was underlined by the Catalan’s meticulous nature and structured patterns of carefully choreographed attacking play.

But to assume his players have the shackles put on them from the minute they arrived at the Etihad would be a misnomer.

Jeremy Doku arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2023 and quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting and unpredictable attacking talents.

Doku on the freedom handed to him by Guardiola

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“I don’t remember Pep telling me before a game, ‘Jeremy, when you have the ball, do this and do that,’” Doku tells FourFourTwo when asked if his former manager’s style ever hampered his play.

“He’d tell us where the spaces are, but he signed every player for the individual qualities they possess – Rayan Cherki for that, and Erling Haaland for this.

Doku was a £55million signing three years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Omar Marmoush’s quality