Belgium World Cup 2026 squad: Rudi Garcia's latest squad ahead of the World Cup draw

The Belgium World Cup 2026 squad is coming together, now that qualification has been confirmed.

In their final two games against the lowest-ranked sides in their group, the Red Devils picked up four points from six against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein and will now look towards two friendlies against World Cup 2026 hosts next up.

Their 'golden generation' may have been and gone, but an exciting crop of young talent are bursting through, raising hopes across the country ahead of next summer's competition.

Kevin De Bruyne, who is ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, was not in the last squad after suffering a high-grade hamstring injury when taking a penalty for Napoli in October. There are reports he could miss the World Cup with his recovery set at at least four months.

All-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku also missed the camp, but his return from a high-grade thigh tear is nearing completion.

Manager Rudi Garcia has two excellent goalkeepers to pick from, with both Thibaut Courtois and Senne Lammens impressing in recent weeks. Incidentally, they both produced stunning performances at Anfield against Liverpool between the last two breaks, making 14 saves between them

Jeremy Doku is also coming off the back of an eye-catching performance against Liverpool, with Leandro Trossard also full of confidence after he scored in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Belgium World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Senne Lammens (Manchester United)

GK: Mike Penders (Strasbourg)

GK: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)

DF: Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)

DF: Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

DF: Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton & Hove Albion)

DF: Thomas Meunier (Lille)

DF: Koni De Winter (Milan)

DF: Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

MF: Axel Witsel (Girona)

MF: Diego Moreira (Strasbourg)

MF: Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

MF: Charles Vanhoutte (Nice)

MF: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

MF: Nicolas Raskin (Rangers)

FW: Lois Openda (Juventus)

FW: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

FW: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

FW: Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica)

FW: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

FW: Romeo Vermant (Club Brugge)

FW: Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan)

Fixtures and results

Belgium's results and fixtures

March 31, 2026: Mexico vs Belgium, Soldier Field, Chicago, United States

March 28, 2026: United States vs Belgium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States

November 18, 2025: Belgium 7-0 Liechtenstein, Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liège, Belgium

November 15, 2025: Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

October 13, 2025: Wales 2-4 Belgium, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

October 10, 2025: Belgium 0-0 North Macedonia, Planet Group Arena, Ghent, Belgium

September 7, 2025: Belgium 6-0 Kazakhstan, Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium

September 4, 2025: Liechtenstein 0-6 Belgium, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

June 9, 2025: Belgium 4-3 Wales, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

June 6, 2025: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium, Toše Proeski Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia

Manager

Who is Belgium's manager?

Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia was appointed as Belgium manager in January 2025, and helped them avoid relegation to Nations League League B in his first two games as manager.

He's held six club management roles including, Lille, Roma, Marseille, Lyon Al-Nassr and Napoli, with the Belgium role marking his first in international management.

His latest selection has been hampered by injury, but it will allow him to test how strong the depth is within his squad.

Star player

Who is Belgium's star player?

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku is probably one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. Spells at Manchester United and Chelsea didn't go to plan, but the 32-year-old is Belgium's all-time top scorer by over 60 goals.

He has enjoyed his time in Italy in recent years, winning two Scudetto's, both times under Antonio Conte.

He was part of the fabled golden generation, and is now bridging into their new era, and will be hoping the rise in talent in recent squads will help him perform at his best in Canada, Mexico and the United States.