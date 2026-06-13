’It’s our duty to take that burden off Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku’ Jeremy Doku opens up on taking on more responsibility with Belgium at the World Cup

Belgium kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday as a team that is somewhat in transition.

The Red Devils followed up their 2018 third-placed finish by crashing out in the group stage in Qatar four years later, opening the door for a new generation of stars to assume greater responsibility alongside the established players who have defined the side over the past decade.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is one of these bright new talents who embodies this changing of the guard, and on the eve of his second World Cup, he is ready to take the next step up.

Jeremy Doku on embracing a leadership role

Doku is ready to take on more responsibility for Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2022 World Cup, the 19-year-old Doku, who was then at French side Rennes, was one of the youngest players in former boss Roberto Martinez’s squad as he got a first taste of a major international tournament.

Now, with a £55million move under his belt and after playing three seasons under Pep Guardiola, he is ready to take on a new role with the national team.