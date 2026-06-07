‘I read on social media that I was going to be played as a striker in our next game. I was honestly just laughing, but then one of the coaches said it might happen’ Mikel Merino on playing up front for Arsenal

Mikel Merino has been called on to play up front this season

When Arsenal pulled the trigger and signed Mikel Merino for £31million from Real Sociedad in the aftermath of Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, they believed they were landing one of the most complete midfielders in world football.

The Basque arrived at the Emirates in time for the prime years of his career, renowned for his technical quality, intelligence and ability to run the game from the middle of the park.

Arsenal hoped that he would be one of the final pieces of a title-winning jigsaw, but what he was not brought in for was to play as a Premier League centre-forward.

Merino on playing up front for Arsenal

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With Merino in possession of such a complete skillset, he is a coach’s dream player and in Mikel Arteta he has a manager ready to think outside of the box.

“The gaffer is special in terms of the way he communicates his ideas, his passion,” reveals Merino to FourFourTwo “It’s been an amazing two seasons here. I’ve learned a lot from Mikel. He’s opened new doors for me in terms of tactics.”