‘I can name the whole Spain squad from the 2010 World Cup – they inspired us’ Mikel Merino on following in the footsteps of Spain’s Golden Age stars

Mikel Merino is hoping to follow up Spain's Euro 2024 success with a World Cup victory

Spain start the 2026 World Cup as one of the favourites to win the competition as La Roja look to claim a second-ever crown following their 2010 victory.

After a lacklustre showing four years ago when they failed to make it out of the group stage in Qatar, a new generation of stars are now well and truly in place and head to North America as the European Champions following their Euro 2024 victory in Germany.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is a key part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad and as he prepares to step onto the world’s biggest stage, he is drawing inspiration from the past.

Merino on Spain’s Golden Generation

Spain lift the World Cup in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merino was 14 when Spain last lifted the World Cup in 2010 – a tournament that understandably left a monumental impression on him.

“You know, I can name that whole squad on the spot: Fernando Torres, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, David Villa, David Silva – so many absolute legends,” he tells FourFourTwo.