‘My favourite shirt is the number nine and playing centrally is where I feel the most comfortable, but I just want to play, no matter how’ Endrick on where he fits into Real Madrid’s frontline

Features
By Contributions from published

The Brazilian youngster is currently out on loan at Lyon in a quest for more minutes

Endrick of Olympique Lyonnais gets ready to deliver a free kick during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Round of 16 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Real Club Celta at Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Endrick moved on loan to Lyon in January in a quest for more playing time (Image credit: Getty Images)