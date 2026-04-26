‘My favourite shirt is the number nine and playing centrally is where I feel the most comfortable, but I just want to play, no matter how’ Endrick on where he fits into Real Madrid’s frontline
Features
By Joe Mewis Contributions from Caio Carrieri published
The Brazilian youngster is currently out on loan at Lyon in a quest for more minutes
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