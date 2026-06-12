'Technically, he'll be very good. This is the tournament that really makes him a world star' United States legend picks 2026's breakout American

Brad Friedel hailed the qualities of US shot-stopper Matt Freese and believes that the 2026 FIFA World Cup can provide a springboard for his career.

The 27-year-old looks set to become the first MLS goalkeeper to start for the United States at a tournament, with fellow shot-stoppers Matt Turner and Chris Brady also both playing for clubs on home soil.

Speaking exclusively to Freebets.com, Friedel has given his say on the American options between the sticks.

“I gave Matt Freese his start with the US under-19 national team,” Friedel says now. “He’s a really good athlete, a really good kid and is someone who’s calm and poised.

“This is his first foray into a major tournament – he never went through any Under-20 World Cups or Under-17 World Cups.

Brad Friedel was a USMNT staple (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Technically, he'll be very good. If he makes a mistake, that's the unknown – that's the unknown with all goalkeepers. I imagine that's also why Matt Turner is in the squad as well, because if you do need to make a change, you have an experienced guy there.

“And then they also brought Chris Brady into the squad, who probably has the best potential future of everyone – just 22 years of age and has played over 100 first-team professional games.

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“But all of us, whether it was Tony Meola, myself, Kasey Keller, or Tim Howard – we all started at a tournament, we all had our first one. So maybe this is the tournament that really makes Matt Freese a world star."

It could be seen as an indictment of the current state of US goalkeeping that none of three shot-stoppers are playing their trade in Europe’s top-five leagues, but Friedel claimed that could also work in their favour.

“Personally speaking, I want our players to be playing at the highest possible levels at the peak of their careers,” he added.