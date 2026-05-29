With just two weeks left until their tournament opener versus Paraguay, excitement is building as the USMNT prepare to kick off their World Cup campaign on home soil.

However, there is also cause for concern for Mauricio Pochettino's squad going into the tournament.

For the first time in a while, center forward will be an area of fortitude rather than an Achilles heel, with Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun hitting their stride in recent months for PSV and Monaco. Haji Wright, meanwhile, is an effective 'break-glass-in-case-of emergency' striker that should prove an intriguing bench option.

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Pochettino's World Cup squad has raised a few eyebrows

Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic will be playing in their second World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's around the No. 9 where the doubts begin to emerge, namely, the lack of dynamism and verticality. With Pochettino snubbing Real Salt Lake's teenage phenom Zavier Gozo, the USMNT only has one natural winger: Timothy Weah, who has spent the season playing at right-back for Marseille.

Despite scoring twice as many goals (4) since the start of April as Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic and Brendan Aaronson combined, Diego Luna has been left out of the squad after playing a pivotal role in their run to the 2025 Gold Cup Final. All things considered, it seems that Pochettino is prioritizing experience over form - especially World Cup experience. However, unless Pulisic can shake off the worst scoring form of his career, it remains to be seen where the goals are coming from outside the No. 9.

Christian Pulisic is struggling for confidence at Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those looking to accuse Pochettino of having a bias against MLS should look at midfield, where Tanner Tessmann has missed out after leading Lyon to a top-four finish, whilst Aidan Morris has also been snubbed after spurring Middlesbrough to the verge of promotion.

Instead, it will be Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle's Cristian Roldán who will have the task of backing up Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Roldán hasn't played a competitive match for the U.S. since the 2023 Gold Cup, and it's unclear if he provides an upgrade in quality over Tessmann or Morris.

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By picking just four central midfielders (in contrast to 10 defenders), and by choosing two incredibly similar profiles in Roldán and Berhalter, Pochettino runs the risk of having no true defensive midfielder in case Adams goes down with injury. It's yet another area where going for the safe option could end up being quite perilous for the co-hosts.

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will go with a back four or a back five, as he continues to search for a defensive solution that brings the best out of his side. Whilst Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson are set to start on the flanks, the center of defense is far more indecipherable.

Moreover, Chris Richards will be in a race against time to return to full fitness after missing the Conference League Final with torn ankle ligaments. The USA don't have a single center back that is remotely close to Richards' level, with Miles Robinson and Tim Ream in particular suffering difficult starts to the 2026 MLS season.