‘There’s going to be a moment where England are under the cosh – to win the World Cup, someone is going to have to take the game by the scruff of the neck’ Joe Cole on what England need to do to win the World Cup

As England put together their final preparations for this summer’s World Cup, the same nagging question remains.

Can the Three Lions overcome the all-encompassing weight of expectation and end 60 years of hurt by going all the way and hoisting up the World Cup trophy on July 19?

Not for the first time, England will enter the tournament with a star-packed squad, a world-class manager and as one of the bookies’ favourites. But for former Three Lions star Joe Cole, the tournament will be defined by what happens during the game’s most chaotic moments.

Joe Cole on what England need to do to win the World Cup

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Cole, who was a part of England’s 2002 and 2006 campaigns, believes that the team’s ultimate fate will come down to how the side responds to setbacks.

“We’ve got the players, and we’ve got a manager who knows how to win things,” the former West Ham and Chelsea playmaker tells FourFourTwo.