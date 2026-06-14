Why is Jay-Z watching Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at World Cup 2026?

Spotting an A-lister at this summer's World Cup is not the biggest surprise.

TV cameras have already been in overdrive, scanning the crowd for famous faces – with commentators handily provided a list of those expected to attend at some venues.

However, while FourFourTwo can't get enough of the intricacies of the battle between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, it'd be a hard sell as a 'glamour tie' to some.

Why Jay-Z wanted to watch Ivory Coast

It may, therefore, have been a surprise to see best-selling rapper Jay-Z in the crowd for this Group E match.

But the 'Empire State of Mind' star had a perfectly explainable reason to be at the match.

Jay-Z came to greet Ivory Coast wonderkid Yan Diomande (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside his music career, one of Jay-Z's primary business interests is Roc Nation – an entertainment agency with numerous branches, one of them being sports.

Stars like Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Gabriel Martinelli are clients of Roc Nation Sports – as is young Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande.

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The 19-year-old is widely tipped for great things, and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool in recent times.

Jay-Z was pictured greeting Diomande before the game, perhaps rolling the red carpet out for the RB Leipzig star, with Transfermarkt listing the teenager as the second most valuable player on the agency's books at €90m, behind only Vini Jr.

It could be a big summer ahead for Diomande, both at the World Cup and in the transfer market.