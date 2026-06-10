Exclusive: England's Eberechi Eze tells FourFourTwo his two World Cup heroes

England star Eberechi Eze has been speaking to FourFourTwo about his favourite World Cup memories ahead of the tournament beginning.

World Cup 2026 kicks off tomorrow with England's first game coming next week – with Eze and his Arsenal team-mates Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke linking up with the Three Lions slightly later than usual, following the Champions League final.

Now, the New Balance athlete tells us his favourite players from tournaments past, ahead of making his bow in North America.

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England's Eberechi Eze: 'My first World Cup was in 2006'

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“I would say the first one I remember is 2006,” Eze tells FourFourTwo now.

“Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho: I think those two are the main guys that come to mind. They've be