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Here's where you can watch the World Cup 2026 for FREE

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The 2026 World Cup will be bigger than ever and this is how you can watch it for free

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to star (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
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The 2026 World Cup is the biggest event in sport and what makes it even better is that you can stream all 104 matches for free from anywhere in the world.

World Cup 2026: Key Free Streams