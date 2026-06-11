Here's where you can watch the World Cup 2026 for FREE
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By James Roberts published
The 2026 World Cup will be bigger than ever and this is how you can watch it for free
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The 2026 World Cup is the biggest event in sport and what makes it even better is that you can stream all 104 matches for free from anywhere in the world.
World Cup 2026: Key Free Streams
- UK Free Stream: BBC iPlayer / ITVX
- Australia Free Stream: SBS On Demand
- Ireland Free Stream: RTE Player
- Unlock your free streams with