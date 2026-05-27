Don’t miss a minute of World Cup action this summer with our exclusive Surfshark VPN deal – Save 87%, get a £30 Amazon Gift Card, and three months free

World Cup 2026 is just two weeks away, with the first match kicking off on June 11 at 8 pm (BST) / 8 am (EDT). Mexico will host South Africa in the Mexico City Stadium (historically known as Estadio Azteca), which is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening match in South Africa.

It's also the third time a stadium has hosted an opening game, with the Estadio Azteca having had that honour at the 1970 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup.

The expanded World Cup features an incredible total of 104 matches, and if you're travelling overseas for summer holidays or work, the only way to avoid your usual World Cup streaming services being blocked due to geo-restrictions is to use a reliable VPN service, and our exclusive VPN deals with Surfshark can help you do that, at a fraction of the cost.

Right now, you can save up to 87% on what our colleagues at TechRadar already rate as 'the best low-cost VPN' in the world. Our exclusive VPN deals also get you three months FREE, and an incredible up to £30 / $30 Amazon Gift Card, just in time for the Amazon Prime Day sales, which also land in June – World Cup BBQ anyone?!.

For anyone unsure, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a piece of Internet security software that can alter a device’s digital location, unblocking the geo-restrictions you get on streaming platforms, as well as keeping you safe online, especially useful when accessing unknown Wi-Fi connections overseas.

A reliable VPN will allow you to watch your usual World Cup coverage like the BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, and Surfshark is one of the top-rated, with our deals being some of the best VPN deals we’ve seen.

Get up to 87% off with our exclusive Surfshark deals

– 2-year plan from £1.49 / $1.99 per month + 3 months extra FREE + Amazon Gift Voucher up to £30 / $30 – Was £304.83 or $417.15 | Now £40.23 / $53.73 for 27 months

Two-year subscriptions currently start from just £1.49 / $1.99 per month, and they’re also chucking in three months for FREE on top, plus the FREE Amazon Gift Card worth up to £30 / $30.

So when you take into account the 27 months of coverage, you’ll pay a total of just £40.23 / $53.73 for coverage and protection through August 2028. The usual price would be £304.83 or $417.15, so that’s a total saving of 87%.

The prices above are for the ‘Starter’ plan, and, having spoken with our colleagues at TechRadar, that's all you really need for your streaming and security basics. There are 3 plans available – Starter, One, and One Plus - and the savings and value of the Amazon Voucher depend on which you choose.

If you're not travelling to North America for the World Cup, you may have scheduled your summer holiday around viewing the World Cup. England face their old adversaries Croatia, along with Ghana and Panama, in Group L. England start with a tricky opener vs Croatia in the Dallas Stadium on 17 June, and it could well decide the overall group winner.

Scotland face a glamour tie vs Brazil in a repeat of the France '98 clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland is in Group C and kick off their campaign on 14 June at the Foxborough Stadium, Boston, against Haiti. It will be a crucial game for Steve Clarke, and a win would set them up for the ties against Morocco and then the mighty Brazil in Miami to round out the group.

See also World Cup TV guide

Elsewhere, highlights of the opening World Cup week include Brazil vs Morocco in MetLife Stadium, New York, Netherlands vs Japan, and joint host nations USA vs Paraguay, and Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Lionel Messi and defending champions, Argentina, start their campaign vs Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, on 17 June. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal kick off vs DR Congo at NRG Stadium, Houston, on the same day in what could be a record-breaking sixth World Cup for both.

It makes Surfshark VPN especially handy as it will enable you to stream all the games wherever you are this summer, just as you would back home.