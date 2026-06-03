The FIFA World Cup 2026 is one week away, and these Lego Edition sets are some of the best World Cup merchandise we've seen

For FIFA World Cup 2026 fans, there is an absolute ton of Official World Cup 2026 merchandise to choose from, including our very own FFT World Cup wallchart. For me, some of the best World Cup merch comes from Lego, who have dropped a fine selection of highly collectable Lego Editions sets.

Shop the Lego World Cup 2026 Sets at Amazon.

Highlights of the Lego Editions World Cup sets include the 2,842-piece FIFA World Cup Trophy set. It comes packed with authentic details of the iconic trophy and is a stunning Lego build that, with Father's Day landing on June 21, would make a perfect gift for any soccer-mad dad.

World Cup 2026 is now just one week away, and the first match sees joint host nation Mexico having the honour of kicking off the tournament vs South Africa on June 11. Joint hosts Canada start their campaign vs Bosnia and Herzegovina the following day, and then USA vs Paraguay in the first action-packed weekend.

Elsewhere, player-specific Lego Editions sets feature the stars of the best players of the World Cup, including, of course, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who will both be playing in a record-breaking sixth World Cup. The Football Highlights sets are unique nods to iconic moments in each player's life and career, and are sure to be highly collectable.

Below I've highlighted my favourite Lego World Cup sets, with pricing for USA and UK Lego and World Cup fans.