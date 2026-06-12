Haiti forced into major World Cup change on eve of Scotland match as FIFA make political decision

Haiti line up on the field

Haiti’s long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup stage has the island nation making global headlines days before their opening match against Scotland in Boston.

World football’s governing body FIFA has instructed the Caribbean side to redesign its tournament kits, ruling that a subtle historical tribute on the fabric was 'too political' to be permitted on the pitch.

The dispute centres on the jerseys manufactured by Colombian sportswear brand Saeta.

Haiti dealt unwelcome distraction before Scotland opener

They'll be coming... Scotland are ready to take on the world, starting with Haiti this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Embedded on the right hip of the shirts were silhouette illustrations celebrating the 1803 Battle of Vertieres - the revolutionary victory over French forces that established Haiti as the world’s first free Black republic.

Despite Saeta's protests that the design was a tribute to the 'pride, resilience, and spirit of the Haitian people,' FIFA have invoked their equipment regulations, which prohibit visible 'political, religious, or personal messages'.

“Working in close collaboration with the Haitian Football Federation, our objective throughout the process was to create a jersey that celebrated the pride, resilience and spirit of the Haitian people,” Saeta's official statement read.

“Several concepts were developed and refined over a number of months and submitted through Fifa’s standard approval process.