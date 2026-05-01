Donald Trump makes major World Cup 2026 u-turn

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US president Donald Trump previously took a hardline view on Iran's national team

US President Donald Trump alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino
US President Donald Trump alongside with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has made a rare U-turn on Iran's World Cup participation.

The countries remain at loggerheads since the conflict broke out in February and extended to football with Amir Ghalenoei's Iran sealing a place at this summer's tournament.