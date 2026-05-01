Donald Trump makes major World Cup 2026 u-turn

US President Donald Trump alongside with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump has made a rare U-turn on Iran's World Cup participation.

The countries remain at loggerheads since the conflict broke out in February and extended to football with Amir Ghalenoei's Iran sealing a place at this summer's tournament.

Trump even warned Team Melli that being stationed in the United States for their Group G campaign was not 'appropriate' for their safety and well-being amid the war.