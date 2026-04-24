Football Focus presenter Alex Scott exclusive: 'Those celebrations were fun - because Arsenal had a little surprise concert from my partner, who they forced to get up on stage' Champions League winner shares tales of Jess Glynne party

Alex Scott has experienced the Champions League from every possible angle - as a player who lifted the trophy as part of a historic quadruple season, and now as a broadcaster and fan watching from the outside.

Nearly two decades on from that famous 2007 triumph, she still describes it as a “pinch-me” moment when she looks back.

And while her playing days brought European glory on the pitch, Arsenal’s victory in Lisbon last year gave her more recent celebrations that have created different kinds of Champions League memories.

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