Women’s Super League to launch official fantasy football game

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Fantasy is coming to the WSL!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Khadija Shaw of Manchester City poses for a photo with the Barclays WSL &quot;Player Of The Match&quot; award and the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Joie Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Here's a player you'll probably want to sign… (Image credit: Photo by Jess Hornby - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

The Women’s Super League is preparing to step into one of football’s most powerful digital spaces - the world of fantasy WSL.

A new official fantasy game for the WSL and WSL 2 is in the development stage and set to launch in August, with fans invited to help shape its development ahead of release.

Built specifically for the women’s game, the platform will allow supporters to select players from across both divisions and compete in a season-long format designed to deepen engagement with the top two women’s leagues.

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How far can fantasy WSL go?