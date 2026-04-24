Women’s Super League to launch official fantasy football game
Fantasy is coming to the WSL!
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The Women’s Super League is preparing to step into one of football’s most powerful digital spaces - the world of fantasy WSL.
A new official fantasy game for the WSL and WSL 2 is in the development stage and set to launch in August, with fans invited to help shape its development ahead of release.
Built specifically for the women’s game, the platform will allow supporters to select players from across both divisions and compete in a season-long format designed to deepen engagement with the top two women’s leagues.Article continues below