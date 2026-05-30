How to watch Champions League Final 2026 for FREE: Live stream details for PSG vs Arsenal

Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly will look to control the final from midfield

Watch the Champions League Final 2026 today as Arsenal aim to lift the trophy for the first time against holders Paris Saint-Germain, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Gunners have already enjoyed a season to remember after ending their 22-year wait to win the Premier League, but clinching Europe's top domestic prize would make 2025/26 arguably the greatest campaign in their history.

Standing in their way are holders PSG, who will bid to follow up their maiden Champions League title last season by retaining their crown - thereby securing their status among the all-time greats.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal in the Champions League Final 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Champions League Final 2026 for free

Yes! You can watch the Champions League Final for free in several countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Turkey:

‼️ Outside your usual country? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

▶︎ Read More: Why isn't Champions League Final 2026 free in the UK?

Watch Champions League Final 2026 from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the Champions League Final. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream PSG vs Arsenal from anywhere

How to watch Champions League Final 2026 in the UK

PSG vs Arsenal will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the HBO Max platform.

Watch the Champions League Final 2026 on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99 a month. HBO Max are also offering this game with their standard plan (£4.99/month).

How to watch Champions League Final 2026 in the US

Viewers in the United States can watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal on CBS and its streaming service Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League Final 2026 on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live-streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You need only the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month. If you want to watch the CBS simulcast you will need the $13.99 Premium plan.

How to watch Champions League Final 2026 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Champions League Final live through 9Now and on Stan Sport.

You will need an account for 9Now and an Australian postcode (E.g. 2000).