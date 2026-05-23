How to watch Women's Champions League final - Free Streams, TV Details for Barcelona v Lyon

Barcelona take on Lyon in the UWCL final

Watch Barcelona vs Lyon as the European giants battle to win the UEFA Women's Champions League, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Barcelona vs Lyon key information • Date: Saturday 23 May • Kick-off time: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET • Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo • FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (75% off)

Barcelona are in another Champions League final, this time against eight-time winners OL Lyonnes.

While Barca missed out to Arsenal in Lisbon last summer, they will have their eyes on the prize to reclaim the title they won the two years prior.

Meanwhile, Lyon were last European champions in 2022 and remain the most successful team in this competition.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Barcelona vs Lyon in the UWCL final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Lyon for free?

Yes. Barcelona vs Lyon will be broadcast for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer and in Belgium on VRT Max.

Away from either of these countries this weekend? Use NordVPN to stream the game for free.

Watch Barcelona vs Lyon from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Barcelona vs Lyon. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon the UK

As alluded to previously, Barcelona vs Lyon will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

It will also be available on television on BBC Two, on the BBC Sport website and (also across Europe) on subscription service Disney+.

Watch Barcelona vs Lyon on BBC iPlayer The UWCL final is being streamed completely free on BBC iPlayer. All you need is an account, a valid TV Licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Barcelona vs Lyon in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Barcelona vs Lyon via Paramount+.

Barcelona vs Lyon: Women's Champions League final preview

Barcelona have reached the final of the Women’s Champions League for the sixth consecutive season – a remarkable achievement. They booked their place in the showpiece by defeating Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate.

Lyon, meanwhile, overturned a first-leg deficit to reigning champions Arsenal in the semi-final to come out on top and return to the final, after missing out last year.

This will be the fourth time in the last eight years that Barcelona and Lyon have met in the final. Lyon came out on top in 2019 and 2022, while Barcelona claimed victory most recently in 2024.

At least one of these two sides has featured in every final since 2016. Barcelona are three-time champions, while Lyon remain the competition’s most successful club, having lifted the trophy on eight occasions.

It should be a spectacular match up as both teams look to get their names on the trophy again.

Heineken are hosting a special watch party event at Oslo Hackney, east London, for those unable to travel to Norway.